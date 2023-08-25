News you can trust since 1886
Spectacular 3 bed Fylde Coast family home with Preston connections and stunning landscaped garden up for sale

This is the ideal family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST

On the market for £275,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this magnificent three-bed Freckleton home features a wonderfully modern layout, a fitted kitchen/diner, welcoming living spaces, a large main bedroom, and a newly-landscaped rear garden with patio area and summer house. There’s also a double drive to the side. Take a look around...

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

Texan Close, Preston, PR4

