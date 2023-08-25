Spectacular 3 bed Fylde Coast family home with Preston connections and stunning landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £275,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this magnificent three-bed Freckleton home features a wonderfully modern layout, a fitted kitchen/diner, welcoming living spaces, a large main bedroom, and a newly-landscaped rear garden with patio area and summer house. There’s also a double drive to the side. Take a look around...
