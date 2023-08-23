On the market for £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic five-bed semi-detached farmhouse is a stunner. Located just outside Goosnargh, this spectacular rural property is set within 1.2 acres of land and boasts a games room, a gorgeous open-plan kitchen, modern livings spaces, large rooms, a garage, a massive garden, and a detached space with bar area. Take a look around...