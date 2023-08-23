News you can trust since 1886
Rural 5 bed Goosnargh farmhouse in 1.2 acres with stunning open plan kitchen and detached annexe with bar up for sale

This is an ideal countryside getaway.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic five-bed semi-detached farmhouse is a stunner. Located just outside Goosnargh, this spectacular rural property is set within 1.2 acres of land and boasts a games room, a gorgeous open-plan kitchen, modern livings spaces, large rooms, a garage, a massive garden, and a detached space with bar area. Take a look around...

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ashley Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

