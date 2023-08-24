News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)
Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Bargain 3 bed renovated Fulwood family home with uber modern design and immaculate landscaped garden up for sale

This gorgeous family home has not only been recently renovated, but could be yours for a bargain price...
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Michael Bailey via Keller Williams, this gorgeous three-bed semi-detached has everything you could want from a modern property, from a welcoming living room and an ultra modern fitted kitchen to spacious bedrooms and a stunning rear garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Old school classic 3 bed Longton manor house with games room, bar, and south facing garden up for sale

Whopping four-storey Preston townhouse on Moor Park with elegant design up for sale

Renovated 3 bed detached Penwortham family home with fitted kitchen, annexe, and landscaped garden up for sale

Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

1. Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams) Photo: Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Photo Sales
Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

2. Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams) Photo: Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Photo Sales
Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

3. Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams) Photo: Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Photo Sales
Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

4. Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams) Photo: Portree Close, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey via Keller Williams)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPrestonPenwortham