Spacious & modern 3 bed Preston home with landscaped garden perfect for growing family on the market

This well-presented home is not only an eye-catching property, but also sits in a wonderful rural village.

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:41 GMT

On the market for £229,950 with Pendle Hill Properties, this three-bed semi-detached Whittingham home features a lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a downstairs WC, a main bedroom with en-suite, a further two bedrooms, a family bathroom, a large driveway, and a beautiful landscaped garden to the rear. Take a look around...

