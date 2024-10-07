Spacious 4-bed detached property in popular area of Penwortham up for sale chain free

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £325,000 with Purplebricks, this place is bursting with potential.
This well-presented, four-bedroom detached family home is located in the highly sought-after area of Penwortham, Lancashire.
Boasting two reception rooms, a family bathroom, and a separate WC, this property offers plenty of space and modern convenience. With generous front and rear gardens and a detached garage, it’s perfect for families or professionals seeking a spacious, versatile layout.
Set in a prime location, the home is close to outstanding schools, parks, and shopping facilities, making it ideal for family life. Excellent transport links, including nearby train stations and easy access to major roads, provide quick connections to surrounding areas.
Offered with no chain delay, this charming property is ready for its new owners to move in and enjoy all that the area has to offer. Don’t miss the chance to call this lovely house your home! Take a look around...
