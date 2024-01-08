On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely Whittle le Woods home features a generous entrance hall, two ground floor bedrooms, an open plan lounge and kitchen with log burner and breakfast bar, a main bedroom with en suite, a home office, a new driveway, a garage, and a south facing tiered garden with patio and lawn. Take a look around...
Still looking for the right home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...
Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden on the market
Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale
Huge detached 3 bed Fulwood family home with fireplaces, orangery, breakfast kitchen, gym, and private garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.