Spacious 4 bed Chorley semi detached family home with uber modern interior and south facing garden for sale

This gorgeous Whittle le Woods family home is the epitome of modern living, combining space with style.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:31 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely Whittle le Woods home features a generous entrance hall, two ground floor bedrooms, an open plan lounge and kitchen with log burner and breakfast bar, a main bedroom with en suite, a home office, a new driveway, a garage, and a south facing tiered garden with patio and lawn. Take a look around...

1. Cliffe Drive, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Cliffe Drive, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Cliffe Drive, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Cliffe Drive, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

