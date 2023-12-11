News you can trust since 1886
Huge detached 3 bed Fulwood family home with fireplaces, orangery, breakfast kitchen, gym, and private garden for sale

This property is described as a ‘much-loved and treasured family home.’
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £395,000 with Kingswood, this spectacular three-bed detached Fulwood home is magnificent, featuring a reception hall with oak and metal staircase, a family lounge with feature fireplace, an orangery currently used as a dining area, a breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a large rear harden with decking, and a detached summer house currently used as a home gym. Take a look around...

