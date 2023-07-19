Spacious 3 bed semi-detached Ashton family home near River Ribble on the market for bargain price
This home is certainly an eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £199,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this charming three-bed semi-detached family home in Ashton-on-Ribble is modern, spacious, well-appointed, and perfect for a growing family. Take a look around...
