Spacious 3 bed Preston family home with modern design, integral garage, and south facing garden up for sale
What a lovely property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST
On the market for £299,950 with Roberts & Co, this sumptuous three-bed Whitestake home is a picture of classic design, space, and style, offering any owners the chance to live in a truly spectacular home. Take a look around...
