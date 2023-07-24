News you can trust since 1886
Spacious 3 bed Preston family home with modern design, integral garage, and south facing garden up for sale

What a lovely property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

On the market for £299,950 with Roberts & Co, this sumptuous three-bed Whitestake home is a picture of classic design, space, and style, offering any owners the chance to live in a truly spectacular home. Take a look around...

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

1. Chain House

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

2. Chain House Lane

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Roberts & Co

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

3. Chain House

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

4. Chain House

Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Chain House Lane, Whitestake, Preston PR4 (Credit: Roberts & Co)

