Glorious 5 bed detached Preston countryside farmhouse with stunning garden up for sale
This home is a dream.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £925,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this magnificent property is the dream countryside getaway. Take a look around this glorious rural idyll...
