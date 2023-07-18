Bargain 3 bed semi-detached Preston family home with dining kitchen, utility, and huge garden up for sale
This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £185,000 with Entwistle Green, this lovely three-bed semi-detached Lea home is a potential bargain, representing a chance to purchase a whole lot of real estate for an attractive price. Take a look around...
