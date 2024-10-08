Spacious 3-bed detached Southport bungalow with refurbished interior & massive landscaped garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:40 BST

Looking for the perfect contemporary bungalow? Look no further...

On the market for £540,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning modern bungalow is the epitome of a classy home.

Welcome to Worthing Close in Birkdale, Southport. This beautifully refurbished three-bedroom detached bungalow offers an ideal blend of comfort and modern elegance. Set in a sought-after cul-de-sac location, it’s within walking distance to Birkdale village and the train station.

The property features a welcoming entrance hall, a cosy lounge, and a versatile sitting room. The heart of the home is the stylish fitted kitchen with contemporary appliances. The bungalow boasts three spacious bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite, a family bathroom, and a separate WC.

A highlight is the large conservatory, perfect for enjoying the garden views all year round. Outside, the private rear garden offers a serene space for relaxation, while the double garage and driveway provide ample parking. Ideal for those seeking convenience and a high standard of living, this is a must-see home.

Take a look around...

1. Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Worthing Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

