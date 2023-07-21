Spacious 3 bed Bamber Bridge family home with fitted kitchen and huge garden on the market
This home is one not to be missed.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:42 BST
On the market for £259,950 with Ben Rose, this charming detached three-bed Bamber Bridge home is ideal for a growing family, featuring spacious living areas, a modern finish, and a gorgeous rear garden. Oh, and it even has a TV for the bathtub. Take a look around.
