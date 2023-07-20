Bachelor pad 2 bed Preston apartment overlooking Winckley Square up for sale for bargain price
This property is perfect for a young professional.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
On the market for the bargain price of just £165,000 with Entwistle Green, this modern two-bed Preston apartment is located slap-bang in the middle of the city, overlooking the stunning Winckley Square. Take a look around...
