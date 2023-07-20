Spacious 3 bed, 3 storey detached Chorley family home with Love Island-style roof terrace for sale for bargain price
This home is described as being ‘deceptively spacious’
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £199,995 with Ben Rose, this quirky three-bed detached Buckshaw Village property is wonderfully idiosyncratic. Take a look around...
