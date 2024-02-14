News you can trust since 1886
Space age 4 bed detached Grimsargh family home with modern open plan layout and garden pizza oven for sale

This stunning and modern space-age style family home is a sight to behold, combining modern living with a touch of class.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 10:48 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £289,000 with Strike, this four-bed detached Grimsargh home is immaculate, featuring a spacious interior, elegant designs, a large family room, a modern fitted kitchen diner, huge bedrooms including a main with en suite, a double driveway, and a splendid garden with outdoor kitchen boasting its own pizza oven. Take a look around...

1. Pendle Hill Close, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

2. Pendle Hill Close, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

3. Pendle Hill Close, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

4. Pendle Hill Close, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

