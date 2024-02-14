On the market for offers in excess of £289,000 with Strike, this four-bed detached Grimsargh home is immaculate, featuring a spacious interior, elegant designs, a large family room, a modern fitted kitchen diner, huge bedrooms including a main with en suite, a double driveway, and a splendid garden with outdoor kitchen boasting its own pizza oven. Take a look around...
Still looking for that right home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...
Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale
Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale
Magnificent 3 bed Leyland family home with open plan design, fitted kitchen, and private garden for sale