Slick and modern 3-bed semi-detached turn-key Fulwood home with private garden for sale

Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:45 BST

This home is ready to move straight into.

On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning three-bedroom semi-detached house is perfectly situated in a sought-after estate in Fulwood, Preston.

Offering modern living in an enviable location, this key turn-ready property is ideal for first-time buyers or growing families. Just a short distance from Preston city centre and Royal Preston Hospital, the home enjoys excellent access to local amenities, public transport, and motorway links, while sitting within a desirable school catchment area.

Recently renovated to a high standard, the property boasts UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout. The spacious kitchen/diner is a highlight, with modern finishes and ample room for family meals or entertaining guests. Upstairs, the newly fitted three-piece family bathroom adds a touch of luxury, while the three well-proportioned bedrooms provide plenty of space for relaxation.

The exterior is equally impressive, with a beautifully landscaped rear garden offering a peaceful retreat, perfect for summer evenings. The driveway provides parking for multiple cars, making it ideal for busy households.

This exceptional home is move-in ready, so take a look around...

1. Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

Marybank Close (Credit: Purplebricks)

