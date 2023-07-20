News you can trust since 1886
Slick 3 bed modern Chorley family home in Clayton le Woods with detached garage for sale for cut price

This home will attract plenty of interest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Forbes, this impeccable three-bed terraced home in Clayton-le-Woods is a picture of modernity and style, featuring a lovely interior design, slick fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a large rear garden, and a detached garage. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these other local homes on the market…

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

1. The Elms

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

2. The Elms

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

3. The Elms

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

4. The Elms

The Elms, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

