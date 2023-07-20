Slick 3 bed modern Chorley family home in Clayton le Woods with detached garage for sale for cut price
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Forbes, this impeccable three-bed terraced home in Clayton-le-Woods is a picture of modernity and style, featuring a lovely interior design, slick fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a large rear garden, and a detached garage. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other local homes on the market…
Bargain 3 bed semi-detached Preston family home with dining kitchen, utility, and huge garden up for sale
Spectacular 5 bed Chorley family home with open plan design, fitted kitchen, and huge garden up for sale