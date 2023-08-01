Secluded 4 bed Fulwood family home with regal classy interior design and landscaped garden up for sale
This spacious family home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £425,000 with Entwistle Green, this glorious four-bed detached Fulwood home is set over three floors and features a generous open-plan design, a fitted kitchen and utility room, balconies overlooking the rear garden, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, immaculate gardens to the front and rear, and a garage. Take a look around...
