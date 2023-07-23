Detached 3 bed Ingol home with landscaped garden, home office, gym, and no chain up for sale
This home could be an ideal property for a local family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £280,000 with Enwtistle Green, this gorgeous three-bed Ingol home features an immaculate interior design and all the features you could want in a modern family home. Take a look around...
Still looking for your forever home? Check out these other local properties on the market…
Bargain 3 bed semi-detached Preston family home with dining kitchen, utility, and huge garden up for sale
Page 1 of 5