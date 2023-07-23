Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale
Properties don’t get much more flawless than this...
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for offer in excess of £650,000 with Strike, this majestic property is a picture of style, perfection, and modernity. Take a look around...
