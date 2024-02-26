News you can trust since 1886
Renovated 2 bed Kirkham home perfect for first time buyers on the market for bargain price

From a spacious lounge to a fitted kitchen, this home has everything one could need.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 14:42 GMT

On the market for £135,000 with Mi Home Estate Agents, this lovely two-bed terrace Kirkham home is the perfect starter house for someone looking to get their foot on the property ladder. Take a look around...

1. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

2. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

3. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

4. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

