This exceptional home stands as the epitome of refined rural living, elegantly blended with high-specification modernity and the timeless charm of its original early-1900s farmhouse roots.

Every inch of Marsh End Farm speaks to its considered renovation and substantial extension.

The red-brick and rendered exterior alludes to its heritage, but once inside, a contemporary narrative unfolds.

The current owners have sympathetically reconfigured the original layout, creating an expansive, light-filled setting that caters to both vibrant family life and sophisticated entertaining.

Throughout, you’ll discover seamless design, clean architectural lines, and a dedication to comfort, elevated by technological enhancements befitting the most discerning homeowner.

Whether working from home with fibre-fast Starlink connectivity, setting the mood with intelligent Lightwave lighting, or enjoying the precision of Heatmiser Neo heating control, everyday luxury is assured. Take a tour...