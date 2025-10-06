Reimagined beauty is Longton's most expensive property on the market set in countryside just outside Preston

Nestled on the tranquil fringes of sought-after Longton, Marsh End Farm offers an unrivalled opportunity to inhabit an expertly reimagined country residence.

This exceptional home stands as the epitome of refined rural living, elegantly blended with high-specification modernity and the timeless charm of its original early-1900s farmhouse roots.

Every inch of Marsh End Farm speaks to its considered renovation and substantial extension.

The red-brick and rendered exterior alludes to its heritage, but once inside, a contemporary narrative unfolds.

The current owners have sympathetically reconfigured the original layout, creating an expansive, light-filled setting that caters to both vibrant family life and sophisticated entertaining.

Throughout, you’ll discover seamless design, clean architectural lines, and a dedication to comfort, elevated by technological enhancements befitting the most discerning homeowner.

Whether working from home with fibre-fast Starlink connectivity, setting the mood with intelligent Lightwave lighting, or enjoying the precision of Heatmiser Neo heating control, everyday luxury is assured. Take a tour...

It’s on the market for £1,500,000 with House & Heritage, Lancashire

