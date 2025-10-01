Set back down a private, tree lined driveway, sits this executive, detached family home.
Offering a striking kitchen and breakfast room as well as an extremely spacious lounge with conservatory that spans the full width of the property.
There are four to five bedrooms, four with en-suite bath and shower rooms, stunning landscaped gardens, double garage, and parking.
There is no chain delay.
It’s on the market for £900,000 with Unique Estate Agency Ltd, Thornton Cleveleys
