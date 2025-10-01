Quietly tucked away in a delightful location, few even know exists.
The original part of the cottage was formally a weighing station for coal in the 1800’s, the property was then extended by the current owners to what you see today.
Woodside Cottage is on a fantastic size plot with a triple garage. It’s beautifully presented and bursting with an abundance of space, both inside and outside.
It’s on the market for £750,000 with Miller Metcalfe, Bolton
