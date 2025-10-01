Captivating 4 bed cottage is Rightmove's most expensive Chorley property and is a hidden gem

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:38 BST

This captivating, detached stone cottage is a hidden gem in Chorley.

Quietly tucked away in a delightful location, few even know exists.

The original part of the cottage was formally a weighing station for coal in the 1800’s, the property was then extended by the current owners to what you see today.

Woodside Cottage is on a fantastic size plot with a triple garage. It’s beautifully presented and bursting with an abundance of space, both inside and outside.

It’s on the market for £750,000 with Miller Metcalfe, Bolton

