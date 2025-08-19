Boasting four generously sized bedrooms — including a luxurious master suite — this elegant residence spans three spacious floors and features original architectural details throughout. A sun-drenched conservatory overlooks the private rear gardens, complete with a tranquil seating area and swimming pool — ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

The home also includes a partially converted annexe, providing flexible space for a home office, gym, or guest accommodation. Additional highlights include three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, and a basement cellar offering ample storage or potential for further development.

Set back on a private driveway, the property is just a short walk from Royal Preston Hospital, top-rated local schools, and a wealth of amenities, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.

This exceptional home combines period elegance with modern living in one of Fulwood’s most sought-after locations.

It’s on the market for £575,000 with Clarkson Holden, Preston