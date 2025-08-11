This substantial property boasts three reception rooms, six double bedrooms with three en-suites, a stunning luxury kitchen and a conservatory, all situated on a generous size plot.
Ideally located close to local amenities, including the Masjid e Salaam Mosque, some of the areas finest schools, independent shops and excellent transport links across the city.
It’s on the market for £649,000 with Kingswood, Fulwood
ICYMI: Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence