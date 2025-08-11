Imposing 4 bed detached house for sale on Watling Street Road in Preston has features you'll adore

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Welcome to Watling Street Road, an imposing family residence spanning four storeys in one of the most desirable locations in Fulwood.

This substantial property boasts three reception rooms, six double bedrooms with three en-suites, a stunning luxury kitchen and a conservatory, all situated on a generous size plot.

Ideally located close to local amenities, including the Masjid e Salaam Mosque, some of the areas finest schools, independent shops and excellent transport links across the city.

It’s on the market for £649,000 with Kingswood, Fulwood

Imposing, double fronted house

1. Watling Street Road, Fulwood

Imposing, double fronted house | Kingswood, Fulwood

Plenty of outdoor space

2. Watling Street Road, Fulwood

Plenty of outdoor space | Kingswood, Fulwood

A large entrance hallway

3. Watling Street Road, Fulwood

A large entrance hallway | Kingswood, Fulwood

Double staircase

4. Kingswood, Fulwood

Double staircase | Watling Street Road, Fulwood

