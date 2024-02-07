News you can trust since 1886
Quirky and characterful 4 bed Fulwood woodland family home with breakfast kitchen and large garden for sale

This wonderfully quirky and characterful home is an immediate eye-catcher.

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £375,000 with Roberts & Co., this four-bed detached Fulwood family home is spacious, well-appointed, modern, and boasts plenty of natural light, featuring a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and cosy living spaces as well as a huge garden. Take a look around...

1. Lady Well Drive (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

2. Lady Well Drive (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

3. Lady Well Drive (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

4. Lady Well Drive (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

