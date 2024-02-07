On the market for £375,000 with Roberts & Co., this four-bed detached Fulwood family home is spacious, well-appointed, modern, and boasts plenty of natural light, featuring a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and cosy living spaces as well as a huge garden. Take a look around...
