£1.3m mansion with indoor pool vs £15k 1 bed flat: I compare Preston's most expensive & cheapest homes

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST

Today we’re comparing Preston most expensive piece of real estate with the city’s cheapest piece of real estate...

On the one hand, you have a stunning 5-bed detached Fulwood mansion complete with indoor swimming pool, deluxe interior design, spa facilities, open-plan design, and state-of-the-art finish, and on the other hand you have a basic 1-bed city centre flat. One will cost you £1.3m, while the other will set you back £15,000.

Take a tour of both homes below...

1. Preston most expensive home vs the cheapest (Credit: Farrell Heyworth & North West Homes)

2. Preston most expensive home vs the cheapest (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

3. Preston most expensive home vs the cheapest (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

4. Preston most expensive home vs the cheapest (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

