Priced to sell: executive 4 bed Leyland home ideal for growing family with spacious interior and huge garden for sale
On the market for £395,000 with New Home Agents, this grand four-bed detached Leyland family home boasts a modern dining kitchen, a large living room, a home office, well-sized bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a lovely private rear garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale
Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale
First time buyers’ dream: bargain 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with renovated design up for sale