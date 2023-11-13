News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Priced to sell: executive 4 bed Leyland home ideal for growing family with spacious interior and huge garden for sale

As the estate agent says, this home has been priced for a speedy sale.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:37 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT

On the market for £395,000 with New Home Agents, this grand four-bed detached Leyland family home boasts a modern dining kitchen, a large living room, a home office, well-sized bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a lovely private rear garden. Take a look around...

