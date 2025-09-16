With exposed brick walls, open steel frames, and three striking arch windows overlooking the city, this home offers something you won’t find elsewhere on the market.

The sleek, open-plan kitchen and living area includes integrated appliances and a newly fitted washer-dryer, while both bedrooms are generously sized, the master with fitted wardrobes the other with an ensuite.

The stylish bathroom and upgraded electric heating (Wi-Fi controlled) add to the modern feel. Integrated Bluetooth ceiling speakers allow you to stream music or connect to your TV for surround sound.

This apartment isn’t just a home – it’s a lifestyle. Walk to cafes, wine bars, restaurants, shops, Avenham Park, and Preston Train Station. Whether commuting to Manchester, Liverpool, or enjoying days in the Lakes, you’re perfectly placed.

The apartment is also offered with six months’ fully paid parking just steps away, and could make an excellent investment with potential rental income of approx. £17,000 per year.

