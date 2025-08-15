You create a spacious modern home that’s as smart and stylish as it is warm and welcoming.
This amazing property on Lea Road in Preston has five bedrooms and is set on quarter acre plot. There are three flexible reception rooms, including a snug and a lounge with log burner. The property also has a gated driveway.
It’s on the market for £675,000 with Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston
ICYMI: Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence