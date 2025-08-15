Preston barn conversion with its own postcode for sale in Lea Road with log fires and open farmland views

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

What happend when you take a beautiful barn with log fires, it’s own dedicated postcode, galleried ceilings and open views - add solar panels, air source heating and a summerhouse spa?

You create a spacious modern home that’s as smart and stylish as it is warm and welcoming.

This amazing property on Lea Road in Preston has five bedrooms and is set on quarter acre plot. There are three flexible reception rooms, including a snug and a lounge with log burner. The property also has a gated driveway.

It’s on the market for £675,000 with Michael Bailey, Powered by Keller Williams, Preston

Lea Road, Preston

