Potential steal: bargain 3 bed Ingol family home with stunning landscaped rear garden up for sale
This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for the bargain price of £140,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this lovely three-bed Ingol home features a classy fitted kitchen, a cosy family living room, a bright conservatory, spacious bedrooms, and a dreamland landscaped rear garden. Take a look around…
