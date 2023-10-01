News you can trust since 1886
This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for the bargain price of £140,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this lovely three-bed Ingol home features a classy fitted kitchen, a cosy family living room, a bright conservatory, spacious bedrooms, and a dreamland landscaped rear garden. Take a look around…

