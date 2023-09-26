Bargain 2 bed central Preston home with open plan design on the market for attractive price
This is the ideal property for a first-time buyer or someone looking for an investment opportunity.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £160,000 with Michael Bailey, this two-bed terraced home features plenty of character with elements like a lounge bay window and open-plan design, but also boasts two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a central location near Moor Park. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Tranquil 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with spacious design and huge garden up for sale
1 / 5