Bargain 2 bed central Preston home with open plan design on the market for attractive price

This is the ideal property for a first-time buyer or someone looking for an investment opportunity.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £160,000 with Michael Bailey, this two-bed terraced home features plenty of character with elements like a lounge bay window and open-plan design, but also boasts two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a central location near Moor Park. Take a look around...

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

1. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

2. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

3. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

4. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

