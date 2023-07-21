Picture perfect 4 bed detached family home in quiet Fylde village on the market
Do homes get much more picturesque than this?
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £285,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this flawless four-bed family home is a picture of perfection, style, and space. Take a look around...
