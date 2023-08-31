News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Perfect for first time buyers: renovated 2 bed Penwortham cottage with stunning garden for sale for bargain price

Perfect for a first-time buyer, this lovely home is also available chain-free.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

On the market for just £165,000 with Roberts & Co., this little gem of a property has it all. A two-bed terraced home in Lower Penwortham, this home has been recently renovated throughout and boasts a stunning rear garden. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…

Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale

Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale

Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market

Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

1. Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

2. Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

3. Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

4. Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Marshalls Brow, Penwortham (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandRibble Valley