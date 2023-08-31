Perfect for first time buyers: renovated 2 bed Penwortham cottage with stunning garden for sale for bargain price
On the market for just £165,000 with Roberts & Co., this little gem of a property has it all. A two-bed terraced home in Lower Penwortham, this home has been recently renovated throughout and boasts a stunning rear garden. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…
Ultra clean cut 4 bed Ribble Valley super home with flawless design, gym, and massive garden up for sale
Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale
Mind boggling 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden on the market