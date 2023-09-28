News you can trust since 1886
Perfect for first time buyers: cosy 2 bed Ashton on Ribble home with clean cut interior on the market for bargain price

This is the ideal home for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST

On the market for just £110,000 with Entwistle Green, this two-bed Ashton on Ribble terraced home is well-appointed and clean-cut throughout, featuring a cosy interior, fitted kitchen, and easily-managed rear garden. Take a look around...

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

2. Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

3. Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

4. Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Belmont Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

