Perfect for first time buyers: cosy 2 bed Ashton on Ribble home with clean cut interior on the market for bargain price
This is the ideal home for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
On the market for just £110,000 with Entwistle Green, this two-bed Ashton on Ribble terraced home is well-appointed and clean-cut throughout, featuring a cosy interior, fitted kitchen, and easily-managed rear garden. Take a look around...
