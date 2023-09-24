News you can trust since 1886
Perfect family home: classic 4 bed Preston property with kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and landscaped garden up for sale

This is the perfect family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with Michael Bailey, this quintessentially classic 4 bed family home ion Higher Bartle is the complete package, featuring an expansive kitchen diner, a cosy living room, spacious bedrooms, and a fully-landscaped garden with a decking area, patio, and raised beds. Take a look around...

25 Mary Rose Drive, Higher Bartle, Preston, PR4 0QE (Credit: Michael Bailey)

