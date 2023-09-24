Perfect family home: classic 4 bed Preston property with kitchen diner, large bedrooms, and landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £325,000 with Michael Bailey, this quintessentially classic 4 bed family home ion Higher Bartle is the complete package, featuring an expansive kitchen diner, a cosy living room, spacious bedrooms, and a fully-landscaped garden with a decking area, patio, and raised beds. Take a look around...
