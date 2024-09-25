Peaceful & secluded 4 bed Preston country family home with contemporary design & huge private garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 09:40 BST

What a lovely home.

On the market for offers in excess of £415,000 with Yopa, this stunning 4 bed detached Barton home is all about tranquility, modernity, and style.

This inviting family home is set over two floors, providing a balance of space and comfort. The entrance hallway features LVT flooring, a radiator, and stairs leading to the first floor. The lounge, with double-glazed windows, fitted carpet, and ample light, offers a cozy space for relaxation. A separate study provides a quiet area for work or reading.

The heart of the home is the kitchen, dining, and family area, designed with modern conveniences, including integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden. Adjacent is the utility room, offering practical storage and laundry space, and a ground-floor WC.

Upstairs, four bedrooms feature fitted carpets and radiators, with the master bedroom boasting an en suite shower room. The family bathroom includes both a bath and shower, complementing the spacious layout.

Externally, the home is accessed via a private road, with a tarmac driveway leading to a detached garage. The landscaped rear garden is a standout, with a new drainage system, polished porcelain patio, and raised sun area. The garden’s design prioritizes both aesthetics and functionality, offering a serene space for outdoor enjoyment.

The garage provides additional storage, enhanced by power and lighting. Take a look around...

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Photo: Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Photo: Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

1. Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa) Photo: Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

2. Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa) Photo: Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

3. Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa) Photo: Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

4. Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa) Photo: Palmerston Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

