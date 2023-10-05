Peaceful 3 bed cul de sac Farington Moss family home with open plan kitchen and landscaped garden for sale for bargain price
On the market for £199,995 with Roberts & Co., this 3 bed semi-detached Farington Moss home boasts a welcoming living room with feature gas fire, and open-plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms including a main room with en suite, and a good-sized garden perfect for entertaining. Take a look around...
