No chain modern open-plan 3 bed Walton le Dale family home with garden bar up for sale for bargain price

This home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £200,000 with Moving Works, this three-bed semi-detached Walton-le-Dale family home is available with no chain and features an open-plan kitchen/diner, a modern design, a multi-car driveway, large bedrooms, and a garden bar. Take a look around...

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Ambleway, Walton-Le-Dale, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

