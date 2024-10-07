This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £620,000 with Purplebricks, this home is classy outside and in.

This rare-to-market, five-bedroom detached family home is located in the highly sought-after Churchtown village near Southport. Set on a corner plot with a sunny aspect, the property spans over three floors and boasts many traditional features.

With three spacious reception rooms, it offers plenty of living space, making it an ideal home for a growing family.

The property also includes a detached garage, adding to its appeal. Situated within the catchment area of popular primary and secondary schools, it is perfect for families seeking convenience and quality education.

Its prime location places it within walking distance of the scenic coastal road, Southport town center, and the charming Churchtown Village. With its fantastic features and desirable address, this fabulous family home won’t be on the market for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this beautiful property your own!