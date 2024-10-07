Must-see rare 5-bed detached family home in sought-after rural village near Southport for sale

What a home!

On the market for £620,000 with Purplebricks, this home is classy outside and in.

This rare-to-market, five-bedroom detached family home is located in the highly sought-after Churchtown village near Southport. Set on a corner plot with a sunny aspect, the property spans over three floors and boasts many traditional features.

With three spacious reception rooms, it offers plenty of living space, making it an ideal home for a growing family.

The property also includes a detached garage, adding to its appeal. Situated within the catchment area of popular primary and secondary schools, it is perfect for families seeking convenience and quality education.

Its prime location places it within walking distance of the scenic coastal road, Southport town center, and the charming Churchtown Village. With its fantastic features and desirable address, this fabulous family home won’t be on the market for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this beautiful property your own!

