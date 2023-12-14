News you can trust since 1886
Classy and modern 2 bed Leyland family home perfect for first time buyers on the market for bargain price

This home is described as a ‘beautiful, two-bedroom, end-terrace property that has been tastefully renovated throughout.’
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:33 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Ben Rose, this wonderful two-bed Leyland family home is ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to make an addition to the family, featuring spacious living areas, modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a lovely rear garden. Take a look around...

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

The Orchards, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose Estate Agents)

