On the market for offers in excess of £320,000 with Forbes, this captivating four-bed detached Clayton le Woods home boasts a double driveway and double garage, an entrance porch, a large hallway, a spacious family lounge with bay window and fireplace, an open-plan kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, a utility room, an expansive conservatory, a main bedroom with en suite, newly-fitted UPVC windows and doors, and a west-facing private rear garden with patio area and lawn. Take a look around...