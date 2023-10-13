Modern 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with open plan fitted kitchen, conservatory, and landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £320,000 with Forbes, this captivating four-bed detached Clayton le Woods home boasts a double driveway and double garage, an entrance porch, a large hallway, a spacious family lounge with bay window and fireplace, an open-plan kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, a utility room, an expansive conservatory, a main bedroom with en suite, newly-fitted UPVC windows and doors, and a west-facing private rear garden with patio area and lawn. Take a look around...
