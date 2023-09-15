News you can trust since 1886
Modern 4 bed, 3 storey Lostock Hall family home with fitted kitchen, 3 living rooms, and private garden on the market for bargain price

With its central location and modern interior, this property is a dream.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST

On the market for £239,950 with Roberts & Co., this four-bed semi detached Lostock Hall property is a potential steal. An attractive three-storey property perfect for a growing family, this home features three reception rooms, a modern kitchen diner, spacious bedrooms (one of which has an en suite), a private driveway, and an enclosed rear garden. Take a look around...

Alpine Close, Lostock Hall (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

