Modern 3 storey 2 bed period Preston home with original features on the market for bargain price
This period property is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
On the market for £260,000 with gLocalAgents.co.uk, this executive two-bed Fulwood terraced home is all about understated class, boasting a combination of modern style and original features. Take a look around...
