Modern 3 bed Leyland family home with fitted kitchen, conservatory, private garden, and garage on the market for bargain price

This property is described as ‘an exquisite three-bed semi-detached family home’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:42 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 08:48 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £190,000 with eXp UK, this wonderful Leyland property is immaculate, sitting in a quiet location and boasting a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen diner, a conservatory, large bedrooms, and a private landscaped garden as well as a garage and drive for three cars. Take a look around...

Lowther Crescent, Leyland, PR26 6QA (Credit: eXp UK)

