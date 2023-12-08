Modern 3 bed Leyland family home with fitted kitchen, conservatory, private garden, and garage on the market for bargain price
On the market for offers in excess of £190,000 with eXp UK, this wonderful Leyland property is immaculate, sitting in a quiet location and boasting a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen diner, a conservatory, large bedrooms, and a private landscaped garden as well as a garage and drive for three cars. Take a look around...
