Stunning 4 bed detached Chorley barn conversion with uber modern design, open plan kitchen, and huge garden for sale
Wow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £924,995 with Ben Rose, this frankly spectacular four bed detached Wheelton home is breathtaking in its modern open plan design, spacious interior, immaculate living spaces, huge bedrooms, and sprawling garden. Words can’t quite do it justice – take a look around instead…
