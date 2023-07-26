News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Modern 2 bed Garstang home with balcony overlooking countryside and river up for sale

This is a lovely modern property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST

On the market for £275,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this supremely modern two-bed Garstang apartment is the epitome of modern living, featuring an ergonomic layout, a stylish design, and a balcony overlooking the surrounding area. Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss these other local homes on the market…

Spacious 3 bed Preston family home with modern design, integral garage, and south facing garden up for sale

Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale

Glorious 5 bed detached Preston countryside farmhouse with stunning garden up for sale

Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Garstang High Street, Garstang, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:GarstangLeylandPreston