Modern 2 bed Garstang home with balcony overlooking countryside and river up for sale
This is a lovely modern property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
On the market for £275,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this supremely modern two-bed Garstang apartment is the epitome of modern living, featuring an ergonomic layout, a stylish design, and a balcony overlooking the surrounding area. Take a look around...
