Modern 2-bed detached Ashton-on-Ribble home with landscaped garden and green energy facilities for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 15:36 BST

This place has character in abundance.

On the market for £210,000 with Purplebricks, this two-bed detached Ashton-on-Ribble home is a real turn-key property, featuring a newly-fitted kitchen with central island unit, an open-plan downstairs layout, a modern three-piece bathroom, large bedrooms, a low-maintenance a landscaped rear garden, a garage, and facilities including solar panels and electric car charging.

Take a look around...

